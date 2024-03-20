Trump's Tuesday victories still have warning signs for campaign

TAMPA, Fla. — While former President Donald Trump cruised to victory in Tuesday's Florida Presidential Preference Primary, the Republican Party vote was far from unified.

Statewide, more than 17% of GOP voters chose either Nikki Haley or Governor Ron DeSantis as their nominee, despite both having suspended their respective presidential campaigns.

In total, more than 196,000 votes were cast against former President Trump by GOP voters. It was a dynamic that played out across multiple states on Tuesday.

Ohio's presidential primary saw nearly 200,000 GOP voters choose someone other than Trump. In the swing state of Arizona, a little more than 117,000 voted for other candidates in the GOP presidential primary.

That said, Trump decisively won every GOP primary run on Tuesday and has already captured more than enough delegates to be the Republican Presidential nominee.

Still, Biden won Arizona's 2020 general election vote by a bit more than 10,000 votes. Any shift away from Trump among GOP voters could put a swing state like Arizona out of reach.