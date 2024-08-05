Tropical Storm Debby: 13-year-old boy killed in Levy County after tree falls on home

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. — Officials reported that a 13-year-old boy was killed after a tree fell on a home in Levy County on Monday morning.

The Levy County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to 8770 NW 168 Place after they received reports about the tree falling on the mobile home around 8 a.m.

Deputies then confirmed that the 13-year-old boy who was inside the home was killed. No other injuries were reported.

Tropical Storm Debby made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida's Big Bend region around 7 a.m. Officials said they are beginning to assess and clean up the damage, including downed power lines and other fallen trees.