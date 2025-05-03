Florida lawmakers reach budget deal late Friday, ending House and Senate deadlock

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Florida lawmakers passed a budget deal late Friday evening, ending the House and Senate deadlock.

Budget negotiations seemed to be at a standstill as Friday, the 60th and final scheduled day of the legislative session, came and went.

Legislators stayed at the state house late Friday evening, and around 10 p.m., House Speaker Danny Perez told members that a deal had been reached.

Perez said the top line on the state budget would be lower than Governor DeSantis' proposal, which was $115.6 billion.

It would provide $2.8 billion in total tax relief, $2.5 billion of which would be recurring tax cuts and $1.6 billion of recurring sales tax cuts.

Perez called it a historic package.

“Members, this will be the largest tax cut in the history of Florida. In addition, this will make us the only state in the history of the United States to permanently cut a sales tax,” Perez said.