Applications for the Alligator Harvest Program start Friday

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced Thursday that the application periods for the Statewide Alligator Harvest Program and the Alligator Super Hunt start Friday, May 2, at 10 a.m.

Officials say every application submitted between May 2 and May 12 will have an equal chance of being selected.

If you’re interested in applying, click here or go to any county tax collector’s office.

For the Harvest Program, which allows you to hunt a single alligator unit or county, you can only submit one application. For the Alligator Super Hunt, you can pay to apply as many times as you want.