Tropical Storm Warnings up for Tampa Bay region ahead of Tropical Depression 4

Tropical Storm Warnings are up for Tampa Bay area

Tropical Depression 4 expected to enter Gulf of Mexico Saturday afternoon or evening

Storm Surge Watch issued for Tampa Bay and coastal areas

Sandbag locations are open in parts of the Tampa Bay region

Tracking the Tropics | August 2, evening update

Tropical Depression 4 is expected to become Tropical Storm Debby later Saturday as it moves into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

At 5 a.m., Tropical Depression 4 was located about 195 miles south-southeast of Key West, Florida, and was moving west-northwest at 16 miles per hour. The system had maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour with higher gusts.

Summary of Watches and Warnings in Effect:

Hurricane Watch



From Acuilla River to Yankeetown

Tropical Storm Warning



Citrus County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Pasco County, Pinellas County, Sarasota County

Tropical Storm Watch



DeSoto County, Hardee County, Polk County

Storm Surge Watch



Tampa Bay

A tropical storm watch means tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours. A tropical storm warning means tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area in the next 36 hours.

The NHC said that on the current forecast track, the system should move across western Cuba Saturday morning, cross into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by Saturday and into Sunday, and reach the Florida Gulf Coast late Sunday or Monday.

Here's what ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips had to say about Tropical Depression 4.



If you've been following my forecast, you'd know we strongly suggested the center of this system would shift West and South. (The ole "Whack-a-mole" example). That is exactly what has happened in the past 12 hours. This has led to a track more to the West. The models haven't changed. The location of the storm center has...and thereby, changing the path. (It's like if someone picked you up, and sat you down 30 miles to the West...your trip path would differ in the direction you magically were relocated) What does that mean? It's good and bad. It really doesn't change OUR forecast. Still rainy on Sunday with gusty winds. It MIGHT change the storm surge issue...although that's still dependent on how strong Debby (to be) will become along with its location. Unfortunately, what this does change is it now gives the storm much longer time over water which will inevitably make it stronger. While the NHC keeps this just below hurricane status at landfall, I think the chances are high it will end up being a hurricane before impacting the Big Bend area. Ironically, back in 2012, Tropical Storm Debby hit the Big Bend area and caused significant flooding. It looks like it might happen again. As for our area...the timing and intensity really haven't changed much. As always, we'll be updating 24/7. I don't expect the models to shift back East. Again, the models didn't change, the location of the storm did. I suspect this location sticks and we now have our center of circulation that will begin to strengthen and move North. Rule #7. It's a LONG hurricane season and this is just the beginning. Before we're done, I suspect we go through this at least another 2 or 3 times...but with stronger storms. Florida weather is not for the faint of heart.

Locally, sandbag locations have already opened up ahead of the possible system.