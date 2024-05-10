Watch Now
Tornadoes and severe thunderstorms thrash the Florida panhandle

Sever Weather Florida
Phil Sears/AP
A car is covered by a tree outside an apartment complex in Tallahassee, Fla., Friday, May 10, 2024. Powerful storms bringing the threat of tornadoes continued to slam several southern states early Friday. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
Posted at 11:01 AM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 12:12:45-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A line of strong and severe thunderstorms pushed across the Florida panhandle Friday morning, leaving a path of destruction from tornadoes and winds topping 70 miles per hour in some storms.

As the storms rolled through Tallahassee, hundreds of trees toppled over or snapped in half. The Florida Division of Emergency Management said the storms followed the I-10 corridor and left not only destruction but widespread power outages.

Earlier Friday, more than 60,000 residents were reportedly without power due to the damage caused by the severe weather.

The frontal system that pushed through has been responsible for spawning tornadoes across the southeastern United States. Earlier in the week, tornadoes tore through parts of North Alabama and Southern Tennessee. Tornadoes were also reported in numerous other states, from Michigan to Texas.

In May, there were 129 preliminary reports of tornadoes across the United States. The 129 through the first 8 days of May followed the month of April, when 378 tornadoes were reported, according to AccuWeather.

According to the National Weather Service, 699 preliminary tornado reports have been filed in the United States so far this year, 150 more than the historical average for this point in the year.

