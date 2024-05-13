Tiana’s Bayou Adventure to open June 28 at Walt Disney World, replacing Splash Mountain

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Princess and the Frog-inspired ride, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, will open June 28 in the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World, the entertainment resort announced Sunday.

The new attraction will be located in the Frontierland section of the park.

Riders will travel through a bayou as they prepare for a Mardi Gras celebration with characters such as Princess Tiana, Mama Odie, and Louis, all set against New Orleans-centric music.

The concept was announced in June 2020, serving as a replacement for Splash Mountain, which has been closed since January 2023.

The ride still retains its log flume format of the previous attraction, but the exterior was completely overhauled to resemble a Louisana salt dome.