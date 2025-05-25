TAMPA, Fla. — Here is a list of things to do this Memorial Day, May 26.
Memorial Day Ceremony at Bay Pines National Cemetery
- 11 a.m.
- VAMC Bay Pines, 10000 Bay Pines Blvd, Veterans Courtyard Bldg 37, Bay Pines
Memorial Day Ceremony at Florida National Cemetery
- 11 a.m.
- Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Avenue, Bushnell
Visit the Military Court of Honor at Railroad
- 9 a.m.
- Railroad Park, 502 East Main St., Haines City
Memorial Day Ceremony
- 9 a.m.
- Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo
Memorial Day Weekend Cookout
- 11 a.m.
- Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Ave, Tampa
