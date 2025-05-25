TAMPA, Fla. — Here is a list of things to do this Memorial Day, May 26.

Memorial Day Ceremony at Bay Pines National Cemetery



11 a.m.

VAMC Bay Pines, 10000 Bay Pines Blvd, Veterans Courtyard Bldg 37, Bay Pines

Memorial Day Ceremony at Florida National Cemetery



11 a.m.

Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Avenue, Bushnell

Visit the Military Court of Honor at Railroad



9 a.m.

Railroad Park, 502 East Main St., Haines City

Memorial Day Ceremony



9 a.m.

Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo

Memorial Day Weekend Cookout



11 a.m.

Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Ave, Tampa