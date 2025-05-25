Watch Now
Things to do this Memorial Day, May 26

The American Flag flies in Pittsburgh
TAMPA, Fla. — Here is a list of things to do this Memorial Day, May 26.

Memorial Day Ceremony at Bay Pines National Cemetery

  • 11 a.m.
  • VAMC Bay Pines, 10000 Bay Pines Blvd, Veterans Courtyard Bldg 37, Bay Pines

Memorial Day Ceremony at Florida National Cemetery

  • 11 a.m.
  • Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Avenue, Bushnell

Visit the Military Court of Honor at Railroad

  • 9 a.m.
  • Railroad Park, 502 East Main St., Haines City

Memorial Day Ceremony

  • 9 a.m.
  • Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo

Memorial Day Weekend Cookout

  • 11 a.m.
  • Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Ave, Tampa

"It’s just constant grieving"

They say time heals all wounds, but for Deputy Andy Lahera, that adage is being tested. Lahera is still in the hospital and still recovering two years after the injury that changed his life and the lives of his family members.

Family asks for community-wide prayer two years after beloved deputy was injured

