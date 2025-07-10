1 dead after collision in Charlotte County: FHP

CHARLOTTE CO., Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said there was a fatal collision Wednesday morning in Charlotte County.

FHP said just before 8:30 a.m., a 73-year-old Englewood man stopped his vehicle facing east on Oceanspray Boulevard for a stop sign at the intersection of Spinnaker Boulevard.

FHP said a second vehicle, driven by a 55-year-old Englewood woman, was traveling south on Spinnaker Boulevard, approaching the intersection of Oceanspray Boulevard.

In the report released by FHP, the man’s vehicle entered the intersection in front of the approaching vehicle of the woman, when they collided.

FHP said the woman's vehicle overturned, and she was ejected from her vehicle. She was pronounced deceased, according to FHP.

The report said the man suffered minor injuries.

FHP said the investigation into the collision is ongoing.