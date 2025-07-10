Lee County Sheriff's Office rescues then adopts python from pool deck

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) stated that a python, initially rescued by a deputy from a pool deck, has now been adopted by another deputy.

Last weekend, on July 5, the LCSO reported that a deputy responded to a call about a python on a Leigh Acres resident's pool deck.

The deputy removed the snake from the pool deck without incident, according to deputies.

The next day, on July 9, the LCSO announced that the rescued snake had been adopted and rehomed by an LCSO sergeant from their Animal Cruelty Task Force.