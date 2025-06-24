Teens now have until July 31 to avoid new driver’s ed requirement in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — According to the Pasco County Tax Collector’s Office, the new state law to increase Learner’s License requirements has been pushed back from July 1 to August 1.

Teens now have until July 31 to avoid the new driver’s education requirement. This includes a six-hour Driver Education Training Safety (DETS) course, on top of the General Knowledge Exam.

Individuals between 14 and 17 years of age may be exempt from this requirement if they complete the Traffic Law and Substance Abuse Education (TLSAE) course before July 1, a four-hour course.

If you wish to do so, access providers through the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV).

Pasco County Tax Collector Mike Fasano believes the new law will make the process of getting a learner’s permit longer or more expensive.

The Polk County Tax Collector’s office said to ensure people have access to approved providers of the new DETS course, an approved list will be provided as soon as possible.