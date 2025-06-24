Florida takes control of area deemed 'Alligator Alcatraz' under emergency order

FLORIDA — Florida takes control of property in Dade-Collier, deemed "Alligator Alcatraz," under an emergency order to build a temporary deportation facility in the Everglades.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) said they have taken control of the Dade-Collier County Training and Transition Airport under emergency powers.

Kevin Guthrie, the Executive Director of FDEM said the State of Florida intends to purchase the property and will begin utilizing the property immediately to prepare it for use to house migrants in Florida.

On June 19, Attorney General James Uthmeier said the plan to build "Alligator Alcatraz" to house migrants in Florida at the site.

Uthmeier said they have identified an old abandoned airport in the Everglades as a location to build a temporary facility for migrants set to be deported.

Uthmeier called Alligator Alcatraz "the one-stop shop to carry out President Trump's mass deportation agenda" in a video posted to X.

The area is surrounded by the Everglades, which he said could hold over 1,000 beds.

"Within just 30 to 60 days after we begin construction, it could be up and running," Uthmeier said.