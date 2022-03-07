Strawberry shortcake becomes official state dessert after Gov. DeSantis signs bill at Florida Strawberry Festival

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Strawberry shortcake is now Florida's official dessert!

On the fifth day of the Florida Strawberry Festival, Governor Ron DeSantis signed SB 1006 into law, which designated strawberry shortcake as the official state dessert.

The bill was sent to him last Friday after the House voted 109-4 to send it to the governor.

"So this designation, of the strawberry shortcake as the state dessert, is a way to pay tribute to the strawberry framers and what they have contributed to our state and our agriculture industry," Gov. DeSantis said during his presser conference in Plant City. "This is an important part of Florida and the farmers have helped put us on the map."

Gov. DeSantis added that Plant City and its surrounding areas are the home to over 10,000 acres of strawberries, which make up 75% of winter strawberry crops in the U.S.

If you're wondering, key lime pie is Florida's official state pie.