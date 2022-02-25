Parkesdale Market serves up world-famous strawberry shortcake in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Parkesdale Market in Plant City, Florida knows a thing or two about strawberries.

This family-owned market and farm have been serving up world-famous strawberry shortcakes since 1968.

What began as a small farm market has continued to grow and expand into the largest strawberry, citrus, and produce market in Florida. Parkesdale Farms and its strawberries played a major role in promoting Plant City as the world's winter strawberry capital.

From delicious strawberry milkshakes to strawberry cookies and bread, you'll find some of the best-tasting local strawberries from Parkesdale Farms and Market.

The market is located at 3702 West Baker Street, Plant City.

Click here for more information.

————