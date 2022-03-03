2022 Florida Strawberry Festival: Everything you need to know

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Are you berry🍓 excited that the 2022 Florida State Fair is finally here? The 11-day event will be taking place from Thursday, March 3 through Sunday, March 13.

Here's everything you need to know before heading to Plant City:

FESTIVAL HOURS

Monday – Sunday

Gates open: 10:00 a.m. Gates close: 10:00 p.m.



PARKING

Parking is available on Florida Strawberry Festival property in the Blue, Gray and Red Parking Lots located on Ritter Street, off of Highway 92 or Highway 574.

Cars, pickup trucks and vans under 20 ft: $5

Vehicles over 20 ft. to 39 ft.: $10

Vehicles or buses over 40 ft.: $15

Parking is also available in independent lots around the Festival grounds (Bryan Elementary School track, Tomlin Middle School, etc.).

ADMISSION

Gate Admission:

Adult: $10 Child (6-12): $5 Child (5 and under): FREE with paid adult admission



Discount Gate Admission:

Adult: $8 Child (6-12): $4 Child (5 and under): FREE with paid adult admission

Available at participating Publix Super Market stores



SPECIAL DAYS & DISCOUNTS

Each day of the 11-day festival offers a special-priced admission. To view the full calendar, visit flstrawberryfestival.com/information/special-days-discounts.

CONCERT LINEUP

There are many well-known artists performing on the Wish Farms Soundstage the year, including:

Lady A

The Beach Boys

Nelly

Sam Hunt

For a full list of the lineup, click here.

NEW FESTIVAL FOODS

This year's festival has many new foods you'll want to try, including:

Apple Fry Sundae

Fried Mac & Cheese Balls

Berry Dog

For a full list of the new festival foods, click here.

WHERE TO BUY STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

The festival's world-famous strawberry shortcake is available at the following locations on the Festival grounds:

St. Clements Shortcake Booth (inside the south end of the Parke Exhibit Building)

Transforming Life Church Shortcake (inside the Entenmann’s Strawberry Tent)

East Historical Society Shortcake Booth (located on the southside of the Teco Expo Hall)

MUCH MORE

To learn more about the 2022 Florida Strawberry Festival, or view the complete schedule of events, visit flstrawberryfestival.com.