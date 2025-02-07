Still no deal on Florida's immigration bill as DeSantis secures Homeland Security agreement

Despite ongoing political gridlock over Florida's immigration bill, Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) highlighted a new agreement with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Friday that expands the role of state law enforcement in immigration enforcement.

At a Tallahassee news conference, DeSantis said the memorandum of understanding authorizes the Florida Highway Patrol to undergo ICE training, allowing officers to assist with the detention and deportation of undocumented individuals.

“This 287(g) agreement is the maximum amount of participation that we've been asked to do under federal law and with the Department of Homeland Security,” said DeSantis.

The deal builds on DeSantis’ previous collaboration with federal officials which he signed in Ft. Myers last week. It focused on customs enforcement.

However, as the state ramps up its immigration measures, questions remain regarding the stalled immigration bill passed by lawmakers last week. DeSantis has vowed to veto the bill, calling it “weak sauce.”

“I do think that the policy is probably less far apart than what it was last week, and we'll see,” said DeSantis. “But ultimately, it's like, what do the voters expect us to do? And I think the voters expect us to be as strong as we can.”

The approved legislation seeks to repeal in-state tuition for DACA recipients, increase penalties for undocumented immigrants, and transfer state immigration authority to the Florida Agriculture Commissioner.

The latter provision is a sticking point for DeSantis, who believes it’ll hinder enforcement, requiring commissioner approval before any actions. Lawmakers favor it, saying it assures direct voter accountability of an elected official.

“Gov. DeSantis was offering some bureaucrat in some agency that's, you know, under his supervision, and maybe that person would have done a good job or not— I have no idea,” said Rep. Danny Perez, the Republican House Speaker. “I don't know who he would have appointed, but my point is, this is too important of a position to not be held accountable.”

The impasse between the Governor and the legislature has sparked heated exchanges in the press and on social media over the last three weeks. Rhetoric seems to have cooled recently, but tensions remain. Adding to them, House Speaker Perez sent a memo on Thursday outlining the formation of lawmaker workgroups to analyze budget cuts and propose potential veto overrides of the governor.

Florida Democrats, meanwhile, see the ongoing GOP infighting as a distraction.

“We care about the policy,” said Rep. Kelly Skidmore (D-Boca Raton). “We don’t care about the infighting.”

Skidmore, like many Democrats, said the focus should be on federal immigration reform, not state-level efforts.

“The rest of this is grandstanding and sort of pounding your chest,” said Skidmore. “Who’s going to have the better idea? Who does Donald Trump love more today than he did yesterday? That’s what they’re after.”

As the political battle continues, the future of Florida’s new immigration bill remains uncertain. With lawmakers returning next week, the potential for a new bill is still on the table— but a resolution hinges on reaching a compromise.