State shutdown looms as Florida braces for active hurricane forecast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Florida is weeks away from the start of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season — and from what could be the state’s first true government shutdown.

The potential for double trouble is raising concerns, as meteorologists warn of another above-average year for storms, and state lawmakers scramble to finalize a budget before the July 1 deadline.

Last year, Florida tied its hurricane landfall record, with three storms coming ashore in a single season. Now, early forecasts from Colorado State University predict 17 named storms and nine hurricanes for the Atlantic basin this year. But while the weather may be intensifying, so is the political storm in Tallahassee.

Lawmakers remain deadlocked on the state budget, and time is quickly running out. In memos shared Thursday, Senate President Ben Albritton (R-Bartow) wrote, “I believe we are making progress,” but added that it’s not enough to bring the chamber back before Memorial Day. That leaves an even smaller window to reach consensus.

House Speaker Rep. Danny Perez (R-Miami) told his chamber something similar in his own memo, with the promise of an update by mid-next week. It comes after he told reporters this on Tuesday:

“I don't think we're at risk of a shutdown, but I don't think we're any closer than we were three weeks ago,” said Perez. “I think we had to start all over again.”

If the state shuts down, some storm relief programs funded through state coffers could be put on hold, and employees could face furloughs. However, key emergency operations are expected to continue.

“To be honest, I'm not that concerned about a state government shutdown affecting our ability to manage the storm season,” said Dr. Charles Nyce, a risk management and insurance expert at Florida State University.

Nyce added that Citizens Property Insurance, Florida’s state-backed insurer, will not be impacted— nor the state’s reinsurance program.

“So they would be fine,” said Nyce. “People would still get paid for their if a loss occurs. They'd still be able to get out and to adjust claims if necessary, all that kind of fun stuff. There are a couple of state programs that may get frozen. You know, I'd be, I'd be more concerned if, if something was to happen to FEMA.”

And FEMA, according to an internal review obtained by CNN, may not be ready for hurricane season either. The report blames the Trump administration’s streamlining of the agency, stating:

“As FEMA transforms to a smaller footprint, the intent for this hurricane season is not well understood. Thus FEMA is not ready.”

At a press conference in Miami-Dade County, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava (D) tried to reassure residents that the state is well prepared for what might arise this summer.

“Certainly, we have a very strong state department of Emergency Management that supports us in every regard,” said Cava. “We've not been notified of anything particularly that will affect us…”

Still, uncertainty looms. NOAA is expected to release its official storm forecast on May 22, offering a clearer picture of what lies ahead for Florida. The first storm name on this year’s list: Andrea.

Until then, residents and officials will watch the skies and the State Capitol.