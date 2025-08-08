Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Community searching for missing 18-year-old in Englewood

Giovanni Pelletier
Giovanni Pelletier
Posted
and last updated

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — A nonprofit issued an alert for a Critical Missing Person case after an 18-year-old traveling to Englewood disappeared.

We Are the Essentials said Giovanni Pelletier was last spotted on Aug. 1. He went missing while traveling with his family to Mims, Florida.

During an argument, Pelletier reportedly exited a vehicle near SR-70 in Manatee County. His phone and backpack were found about a half mile away near Bradenton along I-75.

WATE said they are working in tandem with Pelletier's family and are engaged in a search effort.

Anyone who spots Pelletier should immediately call 911. You can also contact investigator Shelley Croft at (863) 738-3201 with any leads.

