GALLERY: Pro-Palestine demonstration at USF continues for second day

Tampa Bay Student for a Democratic Society (SDS) held protests on campus for the second day.

A Pro-Palestine demonstration continued at the University of South Florida on Tuesday (April 30). Tampa Bay Student for a Democratic Society (SDS) held protests on campus for the second day in what they call the "Gaza Solidarity Encampment."

Victoria Hinckley with SDS said that protesters held their encampment despite being given a dispersal order at 5 p.m. Tear gas and flares were used on the camp.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said that deputies went to the campus to assist USF Police with an unsanctioned protest. Ten people were arrested, according to HCSO.

