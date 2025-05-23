Security First Insurance offers new, reduced homeowners' policies, indicating signs of market recovery

Is Florida coming out of its insurance crisis? Insurance industry leaders say there are signs of a market recovery, and one insurance company says it can now offer a new, reduced policy that reflects that.

Florida-based Security First Insurance announced this week it's now offering a new Signature+ HO-3 policy. An "HO-3 policy" is a standard policy for a single-family home; however, this new policy, Security First President Melissa Burt DeVriese said, offers lower rates, disappearing deductibles and discounts for first responders and members of the military.

"The Florida insurance market has drastically improved over the last two years," DeVriese said. "We saw at the end of 2022 some major legislative reforms, and the results of those have been going through our numbers, going through our financials, and now we're able to offer discounts that in the past, we were not able to offer."

She said the company is also expanding its portfolio by writing more policies all across the State of Florida. It is taking on more risk as new companies come into the market. For all these reasons, she said now is the time to shop around and possibly take advantage of lower rates.

"A lot of companies, including ours, are reducing rates and we're expanding options for consumers, we constantly look for ways to offer products to Floridians that match their needs, and I know our competitors do as well, so it's always a good time to talk to your agent and make sure that you have the right policy for you," she added.