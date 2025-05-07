TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Another turn in the Tallahassee tax fight is now threatening to derail the state’s budget negotiations, as Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) declared he would veto a proposed sales tax relief package lawmakers are expected to send him.

Sales tax showdown: DeSantis calls ‘historic' cut ‘dead on arrival’

Speaking Wednesday at a roundtable in Tampa, DeSantis criticized the plan, which includes $1.6 billion in recurring sales tax cuts as part of a broader $2.8 billion tax relief negotiated by lawmakers just last week.

DeSantis argued the sales tax package prioritizes tourists—particularly international visitors—over Florida residents and could jeopardize future property tax relief efforts.

“I can tell you any Florida last tax package is going to be dead on arrival. We are not going to knee cap our ability to provide you property tax relief, just so we can give a little bit of a benefit to Canadian tourists. That is not going to happen, so you can take that to the bank,” DeSantis said.

Instead, the governor reiterated support for his own plan: a $5 billion rebate program targeting homesteaded property owners, with average savings projected at $1,000 per home.

The veto threat has introduced fresh uncertainty into the already extended legislative session, which was prolonged due to major disagreements over spending and tax policy. Lawmakers had just announced a tentative budget “framework” deal on Friday.

“Members, good things come to those that wait,” Florida House Speaker Danny Perez (R-Miami) said during the late-night session that unveiled the agreement, calling it “the largest tax cut in the history of Florida.”

In response to DeSantis’ opposition, Perez pushed back sharply. In a statement, he called the governor’s idea “Newsome-style ‘free’ money giveaways.”

“He is threatening to veto the largest state tax cut in history, and his excuse is that it limits our ability to cut local property taxes?” Perez said. “That’s bizarre.”

Tensions are also flaring over a separate property tax relief effort. A 37-member Florida House committee has launched a summer-long investigation into the feasibility of placing a property tax rollback measure on the 2026 ballot.

Though DeSantis has dismissed the move as a “political ploy,” some lawmakers insist the initiative is a serious policy effort. Rep. Toby Overdorf (R-Stuart), who is co-chairing the select committee, said lawmakers will listen to stakeholders and consider all ideas.

“Anything is on the table at the moment, across the board,” said Overdorf. “I certainly would be way early in saying we're only going to be looking at this or that. So, everything is on the table at the moment.”

While a few fellow GOP members have echoed the governor’s criticisms of the committee’s effort, plenty more Republicans have backed the House’s approach, and the House Speaker. That’s as Perez continues to butt heads with DeSantis amid an ongoing rivalry that started with immigration reform in January.

“I think we have a very strong Speaker like we've never seen before, you know, standing up for the House,” said Rep. Juan Carlos Porras (R-Miami). “I think it really sets the difference that we're a bicameral legislature, and the House should have a say in some of how this policy and budget occur.”

Democrats, meanwhile, warn that aggressive cuts could harm essential services. They see the select committee as a chance to ensure cities and counties aren’t left with empty coffers.

“The biggest risk is creating an impossible situation for local governments where they just cannot operate anymore and then have to disorganize themselves, have to dismantle…” said Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando).

While the Florida House has previously demonstrated it can override the governor’s vetoes, the Senate has been less willing to challenge DeSantis. Whether lawmakers can meet their new budget deadline of June 6 remains uncertain as the rift deepens.