Rubio departure would give DeSantis power to choose interim Florida senator

WASHINGTON — Florida Senator Marco Rubio is expected to be named the next Secretary of State by President-elect Donald Trump. If that happens, the Sunshine State will have a Senate-sized hole to fill.

Federal law spelled out how the vacancy would be filled, specifically the 17th Amendment.

"When vacancies happen in the representation of any State in the Senate, the executive authority of such State shall issue writs of election to fill such vacancies: Provided, That the legislature of any State may empower the executive thereof to make temporary appointments until the people fill the vacancies by election as the legislature may direct."

In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis would choose a replacement for Senator Rubio. The interim Senator would serve until 2026.

That year, a special election would be held to determine who would complete Senator Rubio's original six-year term, scheduled to end in January 2029.

It's possible between now and January 2029, the state of Florida could have four different people serve as senators: Rubio, his interim replacement, a new senator in 2026, and another new senator elected in 2028.

Governor DeSantis hasn't indicated who he might select as an interim Senator.