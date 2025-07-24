FDLE issues missing child alert for 7-month-old Baby Angelina

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert has been issued for Baby Angelina, a 7-month-old girl, who was last seen in the area of the 3000 block of Sheridan Street in Hollywood, Florida.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said she could be with two other people:
- Samantha Feliz, 5’ 5”, 110 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes.
- Alejandro Leon Jr., 5’ 5”, 180 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes
Officials said they may have been on electric scooters, also known as “The Scooter People.”
If you encounter any of these individuals or have information about this case, please get in touch with law enforcement. Officials caution against approaching them.
