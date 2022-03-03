Watch
Ron DeSantis: First Lady Casey DeSantis is cancer free

Ron and Casey DeSantis
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, right, stands with his wife Casey during a news conference where the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee announced the launch of Ocean to Everglades (O2E), a Super Bowl LIV environmental initiative, at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center, Monday, April 22, 2019, in Key Biscayne, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Posted at 3:21 PM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 15:35:16-05

First Lady Casey DeSantis is cancer free, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday.

He released a video statement detailing the good news:

“Hi, this is Governor Ron DeSantis. I have a positive update about my wife Casey DeSantis. After going through both treatment and surgery for breast cancer, she is now considered cancer free. All of you who have given thoughts and prayers to my family and my wife, thank you. It’s lifted her spirits and made a tremendous difference. For all the women out there who are going through breast cancer right now – you can overcome this. I know it’s very difficult, but my wife is proof positive, and this is the exact type of news we had hoped for. She still has more to do, but I’m confident she’s going to make a full recovery. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. God Bless you all.”

The first lady was diagnosed with breast cancer in October of 2021. She finished her final chemotherapy treatment in January.

“There are no words to express how truly blessed, grateful and humbled I am to hear the words cancer free,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “To those who are in the fight, know there is hope. Have faith and stay strong.”

