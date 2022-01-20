Watch
Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis finishes chemotherapy for breast cancer

Posted at 11:34 AM, Jan 20, 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Fla. (AP) — Florida first lady Casey DeSantis has completed her final chemotherapy treatment after a breast cancer diagnosis.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference Thursday that she finished the treatments Wednesday, calling it a "big milestone."

The Republican governor said his wife is doing well and they "look forward to having good news" in the next weeks or months.

Her diagnosis was made public in October.

The 41-year-old Casey DeSantis has played an active role in her husband's administration. The couple has three children together.

