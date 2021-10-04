First Lady Casey DeSantis diagnosed with breast cancer, governor says

First Lady Casey DeSantis, wife of Governor Ron DeSantis, has been diagnosed with breast cancer, the governor announced Monday morning.

“I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer," DeSantis said. "As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady. As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state. Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.”

The governor made the announcement during an appearance on Fox News.

Office of Gov. DeSantis

First Lady DeSantis has launched four major initiatives since Governor DeSantis was elected, including most recently Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity, Economic Self-Sufficiency.

The news comes as we observe breast cancer awareness month.

A native of Troy, Ohio, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the College of Charleston. First Lady DeSantis is also a three-time National Champion equestrian, as well as a runner-up Division I NCAA Champion. She worked for the PGA Tour as a producer and on-air host. She earned an Emmy for on-air talent while working in Jacksonville, Florida.

