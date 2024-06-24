Rip current drownings in Florida put beachgoers on high alert

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — It has been a heartbreaking and deadly week for tourists traveling to Florida beaches.

Since Thursday, six people have drowned after getting caught in rip currents.

A couple visiting from Pennsylvania drowned when a strong current swept them into the Atlantic Ocean at Hutchinson Island.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said the couple vacationed with their six children.

"Despite efforts by family members, Martin County Ocean Rescue, MCFR Paramedics, and doctors at Cleveland Clinic North, a Pennsylvania couple caught in a rip current while swimming on Hutchinson Island this afternoon could not be saved," the sheriff's office released. "The man and woman, identified as 51-year-old Brian Warter and 48-year-old Erica Wishard, along with their six mostly teenage children, started their Florida vacation day on the beach. While in the water, the couple and two of the teens got swept out by a rip current. The kids were able to break the current and attempt to help their parents, but it became too dangerous, and they were forced to swim ashore. Martin County Ocean Rescue located the victims and began CPR on shore. Those life-saving efforts continued in the ambulance and at the hospital where doctors gave it every last effort before declaring the couple deceased."

At Panama City Beach, four people drowned in 48 hours.

There are ways to protect yourself and your family before getting into the water.

According to NOAA, signs of a rip current can be subtle and difficult to identify, especially when the ocean is rough. However, they can be spotted sometimes, especially from higher vantage points than the water's edge. Some clues include:



A narrow gap of darker, seemingly calmer water flanked by areas of breaking waves and whitewater.

A channel of churning/choppy water that is distinct from surrounding water

A difference in water color, such as an area of muddy-appearing water (which occurs from sediment and sand being carried away from the beach).

A consistent area of foam or seaweed being carried through the surf.

With the stronger rip currents, you may be able to observe the water flowing away from the beach. If you are ever in doubt, ask a lifeguard at a guarded beach, and they will let you know if they have observed any rip currents.

The United States Lifesaving Association said rip currents account for more than 80% of rescues performed by lifeguards at surf beaches.

If you're caught in a rip current, NWS says to do the following:



Relax — Rip currents don't pull you under.

A rip current is a natural treadmill that travels at an average speed of one to two feet per second but has been measured as fast as eight feet per second—faster than an Olympic swimmer. Do not attempt to swim against the rip; it will only use up the energy you need to survive and escape.

Do NOT try to swim directly into shore. Swim parallel along the shoreline until you escape the current's pull. When free from the pull of the current, swim at an angle away from the current toward shore.

If you feel you can't reach shore, relax, face the shore, and call or wave for help. Remember: If in doubt, don't go out!

If at all possible, only swim at beaches with lifeguards.

If you choose to swim on beaches without a lifeguard, never swim alone. Take a friend and have that person take a cell phone so he or she can call 911 for help.