Price Gouging Hotline activated following north Florida tornadoes

Phil Sears/AP
A huge tree on Old St. Augustine Road rests on downed power lines in Tallahassee, Fla., Friday, May 10, 2024. Powerful storms with damaging high winds threatened several states in the Southeast early Friday. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
Posted at 5:27 PM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 17:27:41-04

Attorney General Ashley Moody has activated the Price Gouging Hotline following Friday's storms in the Florida panhandle.

Governor Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency for Baker, Columbia, Gadsden, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Suwannee, Taylor, and Wakulla counties following the storms.

During a storm-related state of emergency, it is illegal to excessively increase prices on essential items, like equipment, food, gas, hotel rooms, water, and lumber.

Anyone who notices these kinds of price increases in the area of the declared state of emergency can report them to the Price Gouging Hotline by calling 866-066-7226, or by visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.

