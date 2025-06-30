Homeland Security posts AI photo of soon-to-be-built 'Alligator Alcatraz'

More controversy is now surrounding a migrant detention center under construction in Florida's Everglades.

The Department of Homeland Security posted on social media over the weekend of an AI-generated meme that shows alligators representing Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents outside the soon-to-be-built detention center.

State leaders have dubbed the facility Alligator Alcatraz. The plan is to open the detention center next month. The facility will be able to house up to five thousand detainees.

Supporters say housing migrants there will ensure no one escapes because the surrounding area is marshland full of crocodiles, alligators, and other wildlife.

But opponents say building a facility like this will cause environmental damage to the Everglades.