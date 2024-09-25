Preparations underway across Tampa Bay region to mitigate flooding

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Preparations are underway across the Tampa Bay Region as we continue to track Tropical Storm Helene.

Crews in Hillsborough County are working to clear out stormwater drains and ditches to mitigate flooding where they can.

Josh Bellotti is Hillsborough County's Director of Engineering and Operations.

“We have crews like this at locations throughout the county right now ahead of the storm that are looking to clear storm water drainage inlets and structures and also clear storm water ditches,” he said.

Sarasota County is also preparing for the storm. Crews are working to mitigate flooding from heavy rainfall or storm surge.

Spencer Anderon, the Countys Publics Works director said, "We are looking at all of our stormwater infrastructure to clear hot spots of exisitng debris make sure they open for flow in adidion to our pump stations on St. Armands, Siesta Key Beach and Phillipi Creek.”

Meanwhile in Manatee County crews wrapped up maintenance work on the Lake Manatee Dam on Monday.

Now all three mechanical gates are operational and crews lowered water levels in Lake Manatee.

The county said crews will continue to monitor the water level.