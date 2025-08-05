"A real shot in the arm": Donalds, Jolly rack up endorsements in Florida Gov race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — With over a year to go until the 2026 Florida governor’s race, key endorsements are already shaping the contest.

Florida’s former GOP congressman turned Democrat, David Jolly, announced a wave of high-profile support Tuesday, signaling momentum in a Democratic primary that, for now, lacks serious challengers.

Jolly’s list of 60 Democrats across the state includes mayors, lawmakers, and former party chairs, according to his campaign.

“You have some very centrist Democrats, some Democrats on the conservative side, and some progressive Democrats as well,” senior Jolly advisor Fernand Amandi added. “So, I think it speaks to the effort that Congressman Jolly has been able to make and to build that necessary coalition.”

Jolly is positioning himself as a changed candidate, one who has evolved since his time as a Republican lawmaker— when he opposed gun control and abortion access.

When pressed about whether his campaign was a repeat of former Gov. Charlie Crist’s 2022 defeat, Jolly responded: “The answer is no, and here is why. With all due respect to Charlie, his journey took about 10 months. It was all about running for office. It was transactional. And he would famously say, I haven't changed. I didn't leave the party. The party left me. David Jolly has changed over the course of 10 years.”

On the Republican side, U.S. Congressman Byron Donalds continues to cement frontrunner status with major GOP endorsements.

Over the weekend, Donalds secured the backing of Florida’s senior U.S. Senator, Rick Scott.

“It's a real shot in the arm to what we're trying to accomplish here,” Donalds said. “You know, I think it demonstrates to the people of Florida that I'm prepared to be the next Governor of our state.”

Donalds has already received support from President Donald Trump, but notably lacks the endorsement of current Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Asked about that missing piece, Donalds said, “I think that's something that for me, personally, I would love to have Governor DeSantis' support. I think, if you look at our voting records. And you look, you know, at our really our politics. He and I agree very consistently when it comes to politics and policy. And so I think it's a natural fit, you know, but time will tell. It's something that we'll continue to work on to see if we can achieve.”

Speculation continues that a DeSantis ally—perhaps even First Lady Casey DeSantis—might enter the race. She addressed the question in May, saying: “I get why this is a big conversation, but I will also say it's more than a year away from qualifying…”

“Whoever he [Gov. DeSantis] ultimately decides that should be following after him should be somebody that, I think, and you know, obviously up to the people of the state of Florida— but I think it should be somebody in the mold of a DeSantis, who's willing to get out there and fight.”