Armed suspect arrested at airport after discovery of AR-15 and knives: PBSO

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) said a suspicious man was taken into custody at the airport after deputies found a loaded AR-15 rifle and multiple knives in his rental vehicle.
Deputies said at around 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Airport Operations personnel alerted them of the man parked in a restricted area at the airport. When they got there, they found a fully loaded AR-15 magazine in his glove compartment while trying to get the rental agreement.
After searching the vehicle, deputies said they found a loaded AR-15 and many knives hidden under a blanket on the seat.
The suspect, Michael Rodrigues, was taken into custody and interviewed by detectives.
This is an ongoing investigation.
