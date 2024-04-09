Watch Now
Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen in Plantation

Posted at 6:24 PM, Apr 09, 2024
PLANTATION, Fla. — Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Plantation.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Maya Moore was last seen in the area of the 12200 block of West Broward Boulevard.

Police describe Moore as a 5'8" white female, around 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black and yellow American Heritage School uniform.

The teen may be in the company of Michael Moore, a 5'11" white male around 200 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. The two may be traveling near Homestead in a gray 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander with Florida tag number QUFS45.

Anyone with information about Moore's whereabouts is being asked to call the Plantation Police Department at 954-797-2100 or 911.

