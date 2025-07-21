Over 5 million above-ground pools recalled after 9 reported deaths: CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said more than 5 million above-ground pools have been recalled due to a drowning hazard.
The recall covers Bestway, Intext Recreation and Polygroup 48-inch-and-taller above-ground pools that use compression straps.
The report said the compression straps wrap around the pool on the outside and can create a foothold, allowing a child to access the pool and drown.
CPSC believes nine children have drowned after getting into pools using the footholds.
The incidents occurred in Florida, California, Texas, Michigan, Wisconsin and Missouri between 2007 and 2022, per the report.
The recall urges consumers to immediately contact Bestway, Intex and Polygroup to receive a free repair kit to remove the compression strap while maintaining the structural integrity of the pool.
