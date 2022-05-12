'Olivia' and 'Liam' most popular 2021 names in Florida, Social Security Administration report shows

TAMPA, Fla. — The Social Security Administration released the most popular boy and girl names for 2021 in Florida on Thursday.

It comes as no surprise that some of the top names in Florida are also among the most popular boy and girl names for 2021 across the nation.

Oliva and Liam, per the top 100 names in Florida for births in 2021 report, ranked as the most popular names. Check out the other names that made the list below:

Top 25 girl names in Florida for 2021



Olivia Emma Isabella Mia Sophia Ava Amelia Charlotte Luna Gianna Mila Sofia Camila Victoria Emily Valentina Chloe Aria Abigail Elizabeth Ella Harper Madison Penelope Evelyn

RECOMMEND:



Top 25 boy names in Florida for 2021



Liam Noah Lucas Elijah Oliver Benjamin Ethan Alexander Daniel James Dylan Michael Matthew Sebastian Gabriel Jacob William Logan Jayden Levi Mason Mateo Aiden David Luca



To see the most popular names in other states, visit www.ssa.gov/cgi-bin/namesbystate.cgi.