'Olivia' and 'Liam' most popular 2021 names in Florida, Social Security Administration report shows

Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - This Feb. 16, 2017 file photo shows newborn babies in the nursery of a postpartum recovery center in upstate New York. U.S. birth rates dropped for the fifth year in a row in 2019, producing the smallest number of babies in 35 years, according to numbers which were released Wednesday, May 20, 2020, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Posted at 1:33 PM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 13:33:50-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The Social Security Administration released the most popular boy and girl names for 2021 in Florida on Thursday.

It comes as no surprise that some of the top names in Florida are also among the most popular boy and girl names for 2021 across the nation.

Oliva and Liam, per the top 100 names in Florida for births in 2021 report, ranked as the most popular names. Check out the other names that made the list below:

Top 25 girl names in Florida for 2021

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Isabella
  4. Mia
  5. Sophia
  6. Ava
  7. Amelia
  8. Charlotte
  9. Luna
  10. Gianna
  11. Mila
  12. Sofia
  13. Camila
  14. Victoria
  15. Emily
  16. Valentina
  17. Chloe
  18. Aria
  19. Abigail
  20. Elizabeth
  21. Ella
  22. Harper
  23. Madison
  24. Penelope
  25. Evelyn

Top 25 boy names in Florida for 2021

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Lucas
  4. Elijah
  5. Oliver
  6. Benjamin
  7. Ethan
  8. Alexander
  9. Daniel
  10. James
  11. Dylan
  12. Michael
  13. Matthew
  14. Sebastian
  15. Gabriel
  16. Jacob
  17. William
  18. Logan
  19. Jayden
  20. Levi
  21. Mason
  22. Mateo
  23. Aiden
  24. David
  25. Luca

To see the most popular names in other states, visit www.ssa.gov/cgi-bin/namesbystate.cgi.

