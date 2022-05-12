'Olivia' and 'Liam' most popular 2021 names in Florida, Social Security Administration report shows

TAMPA, Fla. — The Social Security Administration released the most popular boy and girl names for 2021 in Florida on Thursday.
It comes as no surprise that some of the top names in Florida are also among the most popular boy and girl names for 2021 across the nation.
Oliva and Liam, per the top 100 names in Florida for births in 2021 report, ranked as the most popular names. Check out the other names that made the list below:
Top 25 girl names in Florida for 2021
- Olivia
- Emma
- Isabella
- Mia
- Sophia
- Ava
- Amelia
- Charlotte
- Luna
- Gianna
- Mila
- Sofia
- Camila
- Victoria
- Emily
- Valentina
- Chloe
- Aria
- Abigail
- Elizabeth
- Ella
- Harper
- Madison
- Penelope
- Evelyn
Top 25 boy names in Florida for 2021
- Liam
- Noah
- Lucas
- Elijah
- Oliver
- Benjamin
- Ethan
- Alexander
- Daniel
- James
- Dylan
- Michael
- Matthew
- Sebastian
- Gabriel
- Jacob
- William
- Logan
- Jayden
- Levi
- Mason
- Mateo
- Aiden
- David
- Luca
To see the most popular names in other states, visit www.ssa.gov/cgi-bin/namesbystate.cgi.