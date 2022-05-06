Watch
Social Security Administration releases most popular names in 2021

Posted at 10:40 AM, May 06, 2022
One of the most exciting yet stressful parts of becoming a parent is choosing what your bundle of joy's name will be.

It's not an easy task and one that can be based on many different factors. Some parents base their name selection on their family trees and others on the most popular names from the previous year.

If you're a parent that uses the latter, the Social Security Administration recently released the most popular boy and girl names for 2021.

The most popular girl's name was Olivia. As for the most popular boy's name it was Liam. Check out the full list of popular 2021 baby names below:

Top 10 girl names for 2021

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Charlotte
  4. Amelia
  5. Ava
  6. Sophia
  7. Isabella
  8. Mia
  9. Evelyn
  10. Harper

Top 10 boy names for 2021

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Oliver
  4. Elijah
  5. James
  6. William
  7. Benjamin
  8. Lucas
  9. Henry
  10. Theodore

To see if your name made the list in the year you were born, visit www.ssa.gov/cgi-bin/popularnames.cgi.

