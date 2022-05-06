Social Security Administration releases most popular names in 2021

One of the most exciting yet stressful parts of becoming a parent is choosing what your bundle of joy's name will be.

It's not an easy task and one that can be based on many different factors. Some parents base their name selection on their family trees and others on the most popular names from the previous year.

If you're a parent that uses the latter, the Social Security Administration recently released the most popular boy and girl names for 2021.

The most popular girl's name was Olivia. As for the most popular boy's name it was Liam. Check out the full list of popular 2021 baby names below:

Top 10 girl names for 2021



Olivia Emma Charlotte Amelia Ava Sophia Isabella Mia Evelyn Harper

RECOMMEND: These are the most popular baby names in Florida in 2022

Top 10 boy names for 2021



Liam Noah Oliver Elijah James William Benjamin Lucas Henry Theodore

To see if your name made the list in the year you were born, visit www.ssa.gov/cgi-bin/popularnames.cgi.