These are the most popular baby names in Florida in 2022

Posted at 1:58 PM, Mar 21, 2022
Liam and Emma are the most popular boy and girl names for 2022 in the state of Florida according to data from names.org.

Top 10 boy names in Florida for 2022

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Elijah
  4. Lucas
  5. Oliver
  6. Benjamin
  7. Alexander
  8. Sebastian
  9. Ethan
  10. Dylan

Top 10 girl names in Florida for 2022

  1. Emma
  2. Olivia
  3. Isabella
  4. Sophia
  5. Amelia
  6. Mia
  7. Ava
  8. Luna
  9. Charlotte
  10. Mila

The names on that list unique to Florida are Sebastian, Ethan, Dylan, and Mila.

Each year, the Social Security Administration publishes the totals for the first names from all Social Security card applications for births that occurred in the US since 1880. The publication is the most complete record of first name usage in the United States. Because Social Security can take quite a while to compile data on the most popular baby names for each year, the site uses data on the actual births in recent years to predict the most popular baby names of 2022. Their formula looks at the most 5 most recent years worth of data from the Social Security Administration to detect any trends.

To see a full list of top baby names for 2022 in Florida, click here.

