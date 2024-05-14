New 'media blitz’ for recreational weed marks 'real launch' of campaign, officials say

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Those pushing for recreational marijuana this November say Tuesday marked the “real launch” of their campaign to make it happen. A media blitz is now underway to convince voters to approve legalization for those 21 and up.

Smart and Safe Florida is behind the effort— launching four new ads, their first major effort of the election cycle. The $5 million ad buy will start this week and get blasted out across broadcast, cable, streaming, radio, and digital platforms.

The campaign is getting bankrolled by several cannabis companies, like Trulieve. Instead of using their corporate sponsors, campaign spokesperson Morgan Hill said the ads focus on moms, businesspeople, and a former law enforcement officer and Vietnam War veteran. The possible safety of legalization was the main talking point.

“What is on the streets is not regulated,” said Hill. “The medical marijuana market in the state is— it's overseen by the Department of Health, which makes sure that from cultivation to consumption, this is something that's safe for consumers. And we want that in the recreational market.”

At least 60% of voters will need to say yes to make it happen. And, Hill notes, their estimates show approval could mean a near $430 million in new state tax revenue.

Critics, like Florida’s governor, have remarked that cannabis companies will make a lot more than that. He’s regularly urged Floridians to vote down the measure when asked during recent news conferences.

“There are people that will benefit financially in these things pass," Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) said last month. "That’s what’s driving this — the ability for people to line their pockets... Why would we want to have more? Do you want to walk down the street and smell it? You want to not be able to take your family out for dinner— it reduces the quality of life everywhere this has been tried.”

The Republican isn’t alone in his opposition. The Florida GOP also formally opposed the ballot initiative. The party’s executive board agreed to a resolution that said in part the change was putting “children at risk” and “endangering” businesses and tourism.

If this amendment is approved — the legislature will likely enact some kind of implementing law to put guardrails on the change. Members tried to do that earlier this year with THC caps but failed to get it done in time.