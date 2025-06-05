7 Florida police officers arrested in high-speed chase that killed 2 women

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Seven police officers were arrested for their involvement in a high-speed chase that left two innocent women dead, the Palm Beach County State Attorney's office announced on Thursday.

State Attorney Alexcia Cox said the pursuit started in West Palm Beach on July 30, 2024. It ended when the pursued vehicle slammed into another car at a Boynton Beach intersection, killing the victims.

After an investigation by the Public Corruption Unit, officers Austin B. Danielovich, Pierre F. Etienne and Christopher C. Rekdahl were arrested on two counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and one count of official misconduct.

Four more officers, Michael E. Borgen, William L. Loayza, Brandan C. Stedfelt and Darien J. Thomas, were arrested on one count of official misconduct.

"The police officers’ actions are a disturbing betrayal of the public trust,” State Attorney Cox said. “Law enforcement officers have a duty to the public they swore to uphold. No one is above the law, and this office will pursue justice wherever the facts and the law lead."

There are no further details about what led to the high-speed pursuit at this time.