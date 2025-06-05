Clock ticking: Budget deal nears as lawmakers race toward July 1 deadline

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After weeks of impasse, Florida lawmakers are making headway on the state’s next budget, which in recent years has topped $100 billion. But a done deal isn’t done yet.

It was a long road to get here. The regular session was supposed to wrap up more than a month ago on May 2. That didn't happen. An earlier budget framework deal collapsed, but legislators have returned to Tallahassee with a new plan and a renewed sense of urgency. They now face a firm deadline: pass a budget by July 1 or trigger the first actual government shutdown in Florida history.

The clock is ticking. With just under a month left, lawmakers are poring over line items in a new negotiated framework. Their latest plan includes $49.6 billion in general revenue, more than the House initially sought, but less than the Senate or the Governor pushed for.

Key allocations in the proposed budget include:



$17.5 billion for healthcare,

$16.1 billion for Pre-K through 12th grade education,

$6.5 billion for higher education.

Despite recent bitterness, Republican leaders are projecting unity.

“I feel really good,” said Rep. Lawrence McClure (R-Plant City). "Yesterday, there was a lot of inertia. I think from the membership level, everyone was excited to get in here and do the work, right?”

Sen. Ed Hooper (R-Dunedin) echoed that optimism. “The chairs are working together in a way that they know they're on a certain time. We will do so in a way that's professional, friendly, and make sure Floridians get the best bang for their buck.”

Last month, however, the tone was far less cordial. A failed sales tax deal had the House Speaker publicly rebuking the Senate President.

“I have very strong feelings about the Senate President's actions,” said Rep. Danny Perez (R-Miami). “As presiding officers, as elected officials, our word is our bond.”

Since then, lawmakers have worked out a new savings plan with $2.25 billion in recurring revenue reductions, including:



Eliminating the business rent tax ($900 million),

Reducing state debt by $250 million,

Introducing a $350 million permanent sales tax exemption for Florida families, though specifics are still pending.

“I’m not avoiding you, we just haven’t, haven’t ironed it out,” McClure said when pressed for details.

The Governor’s position remains unclear. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) previously rejected a similar tax plan, insisting on his own $5 billion rebate proposal for homesteaders.

“I can tell you any Florida last tax package is going to be dead on arrival,” DeSantis warned in early May. “We are not going to kneecap our ability to provide you property tax relief, just so we can give a little bit of a benefit to Canadian tourists.”

Despite that warning, the latest talks have avoided collapse. Still, Democrats see the chaos as a missed opportunity.

“I think their fighting has caused them to take their eye off the ball,” said House Minority Leader Rep. Fentrice Driskell (D-Tampa). “That certainly presents an opportunity for Democrats to come in with our message that every Floridian deserves a freedom to be healthy, prosperous, and safe and to fight for those economic issues that families care about.”

One final hurdle remains: the mandatory 72-hour “cooling off” period before any vote can happen. That makes June 16 the earliest likely date for passage, but that deadline, too, could shift. For now, the state and Capitol wait.