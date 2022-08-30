NASA announces new date for Artemis I Launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — During a press conference on Tuesday, NASA announced the new launch date for the Artemis I Launch.

On August 29, an engine fuel leak and other issues postponed the launch of Artemis I. The mission was to put a crew capsule into orbit around the moon. No astronauts were on board the rocket.

NASA said Artemis I will now launch on Saturday, September 3. The two hour launch window will open at 2:17 p.m. NASA said they will hold a meeting on Thursday, September 1 to go over the mission plan.

The issue of the fuel leak, NASA said, was on Engine #3. The engine wasn't getting down to the right temperature so that it's not shocked when it ignites. NASA engineers were also trying to resolve a crack in a vent valve in the inner tank that had never been previously resolved.