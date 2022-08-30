Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

NASA announces new date for Artemis I Launch

NASA Moon Rocket
Joel Kowsky/AP
NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop the mobile launcher at Launch Pad 39B, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, as the Artemis I launch teams load more than 700,000 gallons of cryogenic propellants including liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen as the launch countdown progresses at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)
NASA Moon Rocket
Posted at 6:23 PM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 18:23:55-04

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — During a press conference on Tuesday, NASA announced the new launch date for the Artemis I Launch.

On August 29, an engine fuel leak and other issues postponed the launch of Artemis I. The mission was to put a crew capsule into orbit around the moon. No astronauts were on board the rocket.

NASA said Artemis I will now launch on Saturday, September 3. The two hour launch window will open at 2:17 p.m. NASA said they will hold a meeting on Thursday, September 1 to go over the mission plan.

The issue of the fuel leak, NASA said, was on Engine #3. The engine wasn't getting down to the right temperature so that it's not shocked when it ignites. NASA engineers were also trying to resolve a crack in a vent valve in the inner tank that had never been previously resolved.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Station Info

Get Free, 24/7 Local News on Your Streaming Device