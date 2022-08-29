LIVE BLOG: Artemis I launch

The most powerful rocket NASA has ever built, Artemis I, will launch an uncrewed test flight from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral just after 8:30 Monday morning.

More than 100,000 are expected to watch the launch.

6:23 a.m.

NASA said engineers are troubleshooting an engine conditioning issue. Teams are also assessing an apparent crack in one of the flanges on the core stage, which are connection joints that function like a seam on a shirt.

5:15 a.m.

All eyes are on the weather as final preparations continue.

Final preps ahead of Artemis launch

5 a.m.

A fuel leak interrupted final preparations Monday morning. NASA said engineers troubleshot the leak and found that it was at an acceptable level. Fast fill operations were resumed.