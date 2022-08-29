Watch Now
LIVE BLOG: Artemis I launch

Chris O'Meara/AP
NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B hours before liftoff Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. This is scheduled to be the first flight of NASA's 21st-century moon-exploration program, named Artemis after Apollo's mythological twin sister. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Posted at 6:11 AM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 06:54:54-04

The most powerful rocket NASA has ever built, Artemis I, will launch an uncrewed test flight from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral just after 8:30 Monday morning.

More than 100,000 are expected to watch the launch.

Watch the launch LIVE below.

6:23 a.m.

NASA said engineers are troubleshooting an engine conditioning issue. Teams are also assessing an apparent crack in one of the flanges on the core stage, which are connection joints that function like a seam on a shirt.

5:15 a.m.

All eyes are on the weather as final preparations continue.

Final preps ahead of Artemis launch

5 a.m.

A fuel leak interrupted final preparations Monday morning. NASA said engineers troubleshot the leak and found that it was at an acceptable level. Fast fill operations were resumed.

