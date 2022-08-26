Where to watch the liftoff of Artemis I in person

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The most powerful rocket NASA has ever built, Artemis I, will launch an uncrewed test flight from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral just after 8:30 Monday morning.

More than 100,000 are expected to watch the launch of Artemis I, with many already waiting in Cape Canaveral. Still, there's plenty of time for those interested to get over there early Monday morning to be a part of the historic occasion.

Here's a list and map of some of the top spots nearby to watch the Artemis launch.

Jetty Park: East end of Port Canaveral off George King Blvd. **

Cocoa Beach Pier: 401 Meade Ave., Cocoa Beach **

Alan Shepard Park: East end of SR 520, Cocoa Beach **

Marina Park: 501 Marina Road, Titusville **

Playlinda Beach: in Canaveral National Seashore, $10 entrance fee

Sand Point Park: 101 N. Washington Ave, Titusville **

Manzo Park: 3335 S. Washington Ave (US 1), Titusville **

Rotary Riverfront Park: 4141 S. Washington Ave (US 1), Titusville **

Kennedy Point Park: 4915 S. Washington Ave (US 1), Titusville **

Fischer Park: East side of SR A1A, 1/2 mile south of SR 520, Cocoa Beach **

Lori Wilson Park: 1500 N. Atlantic Ave, Cocoa Beach **

Space View Park: 8 Broad Street, Titusville *

Parrish Park: 1 A. Max Brewer Memorial Parkway, Titsuville, FL

Kelly Park East: 2504-2526 N. Banana River Drive, Merritt Island, FL

Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier: 401 Meade Ave, Cocoa Beach, FL **

Sidney Fischer Park: 2200 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL **

(*parking/ ** restrooms and parking)

