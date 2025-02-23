Multiple luxury cars impounded after I-75 takeover on Alligator Alley

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A street takeover with luxury cars on I-75 Saturday spawned multiple traffic stops, including one driver who was clocked at more than 140 miles per hour.

The first incident happened around 4:05 p.m. when FHP troopers responded to a report of five dark-colored SUVS parked and blocking northbound Interstate 75 (Alligator Alley). Troopers said several individuals were out of their cars watching a green Porsche GT3 911.

WFTS This green Porsche 911 was involved in a street takeover on I-75 north in Collier County on 2/22/25.

Troopers said the Porsche was doing donuts in the middle of the interstate, leaving a thick cloud of smoke and haze in the area. As troopers began pursuing the Porsche, they noticed 25 high-performance vehicles driving speeding north on I-75.

According to FHP, troopers pulled the Porsche over in a recreation area and arrested the passenger, Scott Reback. FHP said the "identity of the bright green Porsche Driver, described only as "the camera guy," remains unknown.

A few minutes later, other state troopers responding to the street takeover saw a blue Porsche make an illegal U-turn on I-75. Troopers said the car was stopped and found to be unregistered. The car was impounded, and the driver, Rashed Fathi Rashed, 39, was issued a notice to appear in court.

Then, about ten minutes later, troopers clocked a 2024 Blue Ferrari SF90 with no license tags, driving 148 miles per hour in a 70 mph. Troopers gave chase to the driver and eventually pulled him over.

Watch: FHP troopers pursue Ferrari on I-75

FHP said the driver, Andrew Mumtaz Tadras, of New York, was issued a citation for unlawful speed and no tag attached. The Ferrari was also impounded and Tadras was booked into the Collier County Jail.