Missing Child Alert issued for 7-month-old baby from Sebring

SEBRING, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert was issued for a 7-month-old baby boy who disappeared from Sebring on Thursday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Kansi Edwards was last seen in a green onesie in the 2800 block of State Road 17 North.

Authorities described Edwards as biracial with black hair and brown eyes, one foot and six inches tall and 20 pounds.

FDLE

They added that the child might be in the company of Alexis Thomas, who they described as a white female with brown hair and hazel eyes, five feet four inches tall and 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a tan shirt and shorts of unknown color.

Thomas also has various tattoos of symbols on the fingers of her left hand.

If you have any information about Edwards, contact the Sebring Police Department at 863-402-7235 or 911.