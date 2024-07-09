Missing Child Alert issued for 4-year-old nonverbal boy last seen in Molino

A Missing Child Alert was issued after a four-year-old boy disappeared in Molino, Florida, on Tuesday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Darrel Beck was last seen in the 5000th block of Barrineau Park School Road wearing a blue, long-sleeve Batman shirt and diaper.

Officials described Beck as a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 3 feet tall and 50 pounds.

They added that Beck is nonverbal and may be attracted to water.

If you have any information about this child, contact the Escambia County Sheriff's Office at 850-436-9620 or 911.