Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Missing Child Alert issued for 4-year-old nonverbal boy last seen in Molino

Officials added that the child may be attracted to water
Darrel Beck
FDLE
Darrel Beck
Posted at 12:18 PM, Jul 09, 2024

A Missing Child Alert was issued after a four-year-old boy disappeared in Molino, Florida, on Tuesday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Darrel Beck was last seen in the 5000th block of Barrineau Park School Road wearing a blue, long-sleeve Batman shirt and diaper.

Officials described Beck as a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 3 feet tall and 50 pounds.

They added that Beck is nonverbal and may be attracted to water.

If you have any information about this child, contact the Escambia County Sheriff's Office at 850-436-9620 or 911.

Woman captures video of bear in Polk County roaming around a neighborhood

Woman captures video of bear in Lakeland roaming around a neighborhood

Latest Florida News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.