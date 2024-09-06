Missing Child Alert issued for 1-year-old from Hialeah area in South Florida

HIALEAH, Fla. — Authorities are looking for a one-year-old girl missing from the South Florida area.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for Cassidy Mills. She was last seen on Thursday in the area of NW 37th Avenue and NW 54th Street in Hialeah.

According to FDLE, Cassidy was last seen wearing a light-colored pajama shirt with a pattern, pajama shorts, and pink Crocs. Her hair is in braids, and she has scrapes on the top of her forehead and her left eye.

WFTS

FDLE said that Cassidy might be with Tasshay Mills, 29. Tasshay is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Tasshay was last seen wearing leggings with patterns and an oversized t-shirt.

FDLE

Cassidy and Tasshay may be in a red 2016 Chevrolet Malibu with tag number BR06HG.

FDLE said that if spotted, do not approach and contact the Hialeah Police Department at 305-687-2525 or 911.