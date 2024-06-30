Missing 10-month-old child was last seen Thursday in the West Palm Beach,might be heading toward Indiana: FDLE

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla — Law enforcement is looking for a missing 10-month-old boy who was last seen Thursday.

A Missing Child Alert has been issued for Abnel Devalon, 10 months. He was last seen in the area of the 500 block of North Congress Avenue in West Palm Beach on June 27. The baby boy has brown hair and brown eyes. He may be with Felicienne Azor-Devalon, 38. Azor-Devalon is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 180 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say they may be traveling north to the Indiana area.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child you are urged to contact West Palm Beach Police at 561-822-1900 or 911