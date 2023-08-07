MDPD director's family disputes witness claims he pulled gun at hotel, says wife saved his life

The family of Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III, 52, the director of the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) released a statement on Monday disputing witness claims that he pulled a gun out at a Tampa hotel last month before he later suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The statement, attributed to Ramirez and his wife Jody, said the claims were "damaging and hurtful misinformation."

"Jody strongly wishes to emphasize that at no time was there even a hint of physical aggression between her and Freddy. Nor is there the slightest evidence of such contact - not from Jody, not from a witness and not from any of the various security cameras operating throughout the hotel," the statement said.

On July 23, Tampa Police responded to the waterside Marriott in Tampa about a possible domestic dispute involving Ramirez and his wife. Tampa Police said officers were given third-hand information which alleged Ramirez pointed a gun at himself.

RELATED:



Tampa Police said there was no security footage or first-hand accounts that supported the information. Around 6:50 p.m., the officers went to Ramirez's hotel room, where the director was with his wife.

Officers talked to Ramirez, who told them he and his wife had been arguing. He denied pulling out a gun, police said, and told them he was no intention of harming himself or others. Jody Ramirez told police she didn't fear for her safety and confirmed they had argued.

TPD said there was no evidence of a crime or immediate danger, so Ramirez was released from the scene.

The couple left the hotel and went back to Miami, according to Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said Ramirez pulled over on I-75 shortly after they left the hotel, where he suffered the self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The statement released Monday said, "Jody was able to grab her husband’s arm so that the resulting injury was serious but not fatal. She saved Freddy’s life."

The statement said Jody Ramirez will not comment on the incident and will continue to stay dedicated to her husband's recovery, "looking forward to the moment when they will walk out of the hospital together."

Help is available 24 hours a day through 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Read the statement in full below.