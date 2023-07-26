Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez 'awake and responsive' after self-inflicted gunshot: Mayor

TAMPA, Fla. — Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III, 52, the director of the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), is "alert, awake and responsive" as he recovers from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said on Wednesday.

In a press conference, Cava said he continues to regain his strength and said they're optimistic he'll continue to recover quickly.

"Freddy is the type of leader, the type of man, who bears the burdens of those around him," Cava said. "He's a strong and invaluable member of my team and has served Miami-Dade honorably, and, in fact, he's done so for most of his life."

Ramirez was in Tampa for the Florida Sheriffs Association's Summer Conference when he was involved in a "domestic dispute" at the JW Marriott Hotel, Tampa Police said.

TPD was called to the hotel by someone who alleged that Ramirez pointed a gun at himself. TPD said the information was given to officers third-hand.

Just before 7 p.m., officers went to Ramirez's hotel room, where he was with a woman. TPD said Ramirez told them he and the woman had been arguing, but he denied that he pulled a gun out during the argument.

TPD said there was no security footage or first-hand accounts to support that Ramirez pulled a gun out during the argument.

Ramirez told police he had no intention to harm himself or others, and the woman with him said she didn't fear for her safety, TPD said. Ramirez was released from the scene after officers found no evidence of a crime or immediate danger.

FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said Ramirez left the hotel, driving on I-75, when he pulled over around mile marker 244 and shot himself. He suffered critical injuries and was hospitalized, where he has undergone surgery.

"This incident is also a tragic reminder of the critical role that mental health plays in our law enforcement officer's well-being — all of our public safety officers," Cava said. "The reality is that these jobs are very demanding, they're stressful, and they're emotionally taxing. They often require our officers to put their lives on the line, so mental health will always be a concern for our officers and our public safety personnel who put their lives on the line and leave their families each and every morning without a guarantee that they will ever return."

Help is available 24 hours a day through 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Cava said she spoke with Ramirez on the phone the night before, after the incident at the hotel. She said Ramirez said he was driving back to Miami, that he was very remorseful, and offered to resign his position.

"Freddy told me he had made a mistake, that he was prepared to resign, and I told him we would talk about it the next day," Cava said.

"I love Freddy; he is an amazing human being," Cava said. "He's the best, the best of law enforcement, what law enforcement means. I have total trust in his leadership."

Cava said Deputy Director Stephanie Daniels will serve as the director of the police department until further notice. Chief of Corrections and Forensics JD Patterson will serve as interim chief of public safety.

"This is sad. This is sad," Miami-Dade County Commissioner Chairman Oliver Gilbert said. "Freddy isn't just a colleague; he's a friend. He a part of a greater family. He's a part of a greater community."

He continued, "It's times like this where we, here in Miami-Dade County, show how we are really one community. We come together after hurricanes. We come together in Surfside. This is difficult. We won't pretend it's not difficult. But it's also a reminder that we have to be more vigilant in taking care of ourselves."

Cava said Ramirez led the county's police response two years ago when the Champlain Towers South condo collapsed in Surfside and killed 98 people.